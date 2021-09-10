PM to perform the Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan on Sept 11

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will perform the Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan and Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya, on 11th September, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Sardardham has been working towards educational & social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth. Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.