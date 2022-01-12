PM Modi Inaugurates MSME Technology Centre At Puducherry

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry, on the occasion of National youth day today. This World Class Technology Centre set up with an investment of about Rs. 122 crore is spread across 10 acres, will train 20,000 youth, support 2000 MSMEs and incubate 200 Start Ups, thereby propelling the local economy to great heights. The inauguration of this MSME Technology Centre by the Prime Minister will boost skill development and inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of the region.

Union Ministers Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Shri Narayan Rane, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Shri Nisith Pramanik, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Chief Minister of Puducherry Shri N. Rangaswamy, State Ministers and Parliamentarians were among those present on the occasion.

The Technology Centres across the country developed under the flagship Technology Centre Systems Program are supporting existing and prospective MSMEs by developing production facilities, manpower, providing consultancy and developing competitive edge through adoption of best practices.

The MSME Ministry through its various initiatives and programs is revving up the sector to achieve inclusive growth, provide sustainable employment opportunities and thereby attain the Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.