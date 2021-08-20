Pawar criticising Centre over quota issue out of frustration: Rane

Mumbai: Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying that he was criticising the Union government over the reservation issue "out of frustration".



Rane was speaking to reporters here as a part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.



Pawar had recently criticised the Union government's decision of delegating powers to states to identify a community as backward, saying the Centre has tied up the hands of the states while offering a full meal. He had also asked the Centre to enact a law to remove the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations and allow states to exceed the existing quota limit.



Responding to a query over Pawar's statements, Rane said, He (Pawar) is a mature politician, he should know how to untie hands. He is critical of the Union government out of his own frustration. Some of his colleagues are now likely to go to jail You all know who."



"I have the copies of speeches made by opposition leaders in Parliament when the 120th amendment (restoring the power of states to identify socially and educationally backward classes) was tabled. He had never objected to it saying it was a wrong bill or union government is misleading people. He did not say anything against the bill on the floor, he said.



Rane said the opposition (at the Centre) needs to study the Constitution as Modi government has given rights to the states. The Maharashtra government needs to come up with the Backward Commission's report first.

—PTI