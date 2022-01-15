Parl's Budget Session Begins From Jan 31, Budget On Feb 1

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on January 31 while the Union Budget 2022-23 will be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Session will begin with the President’s address to both the Houses and conclude on April 8.

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, the second part of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8. The Budget Session of the Parliament is being held amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Recently, over 400 Parliament staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to news agency ANI.

Following this, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat restricted staff attendance and directed half of the officials and staff below the rank of secretary/executive officer to work from home till the end of this month.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the situation and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff ahead of the Budget session.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House Complex (PHC) to take stock of the health safety-related measures and other preparations. Birla directed officials to take special care of MPs above the age of sixty years and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner. “We have made arrangements for testing and vaccination in the Parliament complex. It is true that a large number of officials in the Parliament have tested COVID positive. All the officials are fine. They are being monitored and taken care of by the doctors,” he said.

—ANI