Opening Ceremony Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise Kazind-21

New Delhi (The Hawk): The India – Kazakhstan joint military exercise “KAZIND-21” commenced today at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan. This is the 5th Edition of Annual bilateral joint exercise of both Armies and will continue till 10th September 2021. The fourth edition of the exercise was held at Pithoragarh, India in Sep 2019.

The contingent comprises 120 troops from Kazakhstan and 90 soldiers from the Indian Army. Both the contingents will share their expertise and skills in the field of counter terror operations. The exercise will culminate in a 48 hours joint validation exercise scheduled on 08 & 09 September 2021. The validation exercise will be a test bed for the soldiers of both Armies as they would be undergoing challenges of actual operations in such scenarios.

This exercise will provide impetus to the ever growing military and diplomatic ties between the two nations. The joint exercise also reflects the strong resolve of both nations to counter terrorism and will to stand shoulder to shoulder to combat the same.