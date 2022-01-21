Netaji Statue At India Gate A Face-Saving Gesture: Opposition

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a huge statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be erected at India Gate.

This statue will be erected as a symbol of India’s debt to the great leader, who had formed the Indian National Army to fight the British. The iconic statue will honour his contribution to the freedom movement.

Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

In a thread tweet the PM added, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”

The sudden announcement was met with mixed reaction in Kolkata as leaders from across the political divide welcomed the Centre’s decision but also in the same time also criticized the Modi-led central government for deciding to move the Amar Jawan Jyoti from the iconic India Gate and merge it with National War Memorial flame in New Delhi.

Political leaders and experts have also raised eyebrows at the timing of the decision, just two days ahead of Netaji’s anniversary and days after the a central government panel rejected the West Bengal’s tableau for the Republic Day, which depicted Netaji’s legacy and the INA.

The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Naredra Modi to reconsider the decision of rejection of the tableau, resulting in the insult to Netaji Subhas Bose. A few days later, defence minister Rajnath Singh had written a letter to Mamata explaining the cause of rejection.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said, “We welcome the decision. But we feel there is no harm in allowing Netaji’s tableau by the West Bengal government at the Republic Day parade. It was rejected due to narrow-minded politics. Now, as the BJP and its theatrics on the icons of our country has been exposed, it decided to install the statue,” Roy said. He also criticized the central government for taking away the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame from the iconic structure.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the BJP is trying to “hijack” the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“The high-level committee that was formed to plan a year-long programme to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the great leader never discussed any such thing. As there has been a controversy, the BJP took this shortcut to counter the criticism,” he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “This is a face-saving decision by the Centre after the rejection of the state's tableau showing Netaji’s legacy. People’s faith in Modi has touched its nadir. This looks like a last-minute decision and not a planned one. We welcome the decision to put Netaji’s statue at the India Gate but we fail to understand and strongly criticize the government for taking away the eternal flame from the place.”