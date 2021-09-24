Modi To Address Global Citizen Live Event On Saturday

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a video address at "Global Citizen Live", officials said on Friday. Modi will address the event on Saturday evening, they said.

The PM's office noted ‘Global Citizen’ is a advocacy organisation, working to end extreme poverty.

It will be a 24-hour event and held across Saturday and Sunday, and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul, the PMO said, adding that the event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels. Modi had left India on a four-day visit to the US on September 22.

—PTI