Modi Pro-Channi

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Better believe it! Narendra Modi is pro Charanjit Singh Channi, Chief Minister of Punjab, just because he is a 'have not', Dalit, oppressed, pushed, deprived, singled out compared to the "Jat Sikhs" of all parties directly, indirectly, obliquely, tangently, invisibly, amorously related with each other and together, they have so far succeeded in keeping the non-Jat Sikhs constituting 90% of Punjab population at bay from crescendo of state politics in Punjab since decades. It is only now Channi openly is castigating them openly and are working for them largely ably supported by Modi who himself is pro-masses and not for select few like the Jat Sikhs. Its of course another matter altogether different that he is now hob-nobbing with Captain Amarinder Singh, a pedigreed(?) Jat to know the 'actual' psyche of the Jat Sikhs as also Sikh Maharajas like him.

Along side, he is patronising Channi openly, say insiders in the state. There are many examples of it, say they. Perhaps the most important, significant of them is, postponing ensuing Punjab Assembly Election date to February 20 as demanded by Channi because of Guru Ravi DasJi's Janam Din, a request taken care of by the ECI...Getting the hang of it? Eh? Yes, Modi, true to his repeated sayings, pronounccements, is truly is for the "downtrodden alienated by the likes of Jat Sikhs who are microscopic in numbers compared to the more than seven-eighth of total population of the Punjab state. ...And now, even the Jat Sikhs are toeing Channi as "My Baap Kya Hukm Hai Mere Liye"...His Deputy CM himself is a Jat Sikh. Need more need to be said? Also, how Modi is pro-Channi?