Ministry of Panchayati Raj to organize a national webinar on ‘Zero Hunger by 2030’

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organizing a National Webinar, ‘Localization of Sustainable Development Goals and Role of Panchayats – Goal No. 2 – Zero Hunger’ on 23.08.2021. The Webinar will be inaugurated by the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh and will be graced by the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil.

The day-long Webinar is expected to sensitize the leaders at the grassroots level on India’s position in fighting hunger as also they get information on various schemes, programmes, initiatives, steps, innovative measures etc. taken by Central and State Governments in the attainment of zero hunger which will help in building their capacity and enabling them to take actions at the local level for ensuring hunger-free Panchayat and thereby hunger-free India by 2030.

Starting at 10:00 AM on 23.08.2021, the Webinar will have four technical sessions to discuss and deliberate critical issues/subjects like sufficiency of food production & food security, sustainable agricultural production, public distribution, minimization of food production and processing loss, nutritional security and leveraging of technological solutions having bearing on the attainment of Zero Hunger by 2030 besides the discussions on World vis-à-vis India’s position on fighting hunger.

The representative of World Food Programme, UNDP, representatives of the Central Ministries / Departments like Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Food & Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will be the principal speakers as the States / UTs and Panchayati Raj Institutions / Rural Local Bodies will be participating in discussions.

A large number of Panchayats of all three tiers are expected to join the Webinar. The officers from the State/UT Panchayati Raj Departments will attend the webinar as some States/UTs are expected to be led by their Ministers of the Panchayati Raj Departments.

Apart from joining through NIC VC studios and Webex Meeting Link, the participants will be able to watch the live web-streaming of the Webinar at the link https://webcast.gov.in/mopr/ from 10:00 AM on 23.08.2021.