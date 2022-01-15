Joint Family System & Respect Accorded To Elders Are Core Aspects Of Our Civilisational Values: VP

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for strengthening the joint family system and the tradition of respecting elders, which are the core aspects of India’s civilisational values.

Underlining the important role played by elders in a family in guiding and advising the younger members, he said the intergenerational bonding helps in protecting and promoting the value system.

Shri Naidu virtually interacted with the inmates of an elderly home at Swarna Bharat Trust, Nellore on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. He enquired about the inmates’ wellbeing and the amenities available to them. He complimented the staff and officials of the Trust for their initiatives.

Reflecting on the importance of festivals in Indian culture, Shri Naidu underlined that youth today should understand the significance of festivals like Sankranthi in celebrating nature’s bounties, bringing families together and ushering in peace and harmony in society.