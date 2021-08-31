India logs 30,941 Covid cases, 350 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi (The Hawk): With 30,941 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,27,68,880, while the active cases declined to 3,70,640, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The death toll has climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,684 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



As many as 13,94,573 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 52,15,41,098.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.22 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 67 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,19,59,680, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 64.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 350 new fatalities include 132 from Kerala, 67 from Odisha and from 52 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,38,560 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,20 from Maharashtra, 37,293 from Karnataka, 34,899 from Tamil Nadu, 25,081 from Delhi, 22,820 from Uttar Pradesh, 20,673 from Kerala and 18,434 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

—PTI