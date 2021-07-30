IAF chief Bhadauria tells commanders to be vigilant

Bengaluru: IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Thursday called upon his force's commanders to be vigilant and ready to undertake all operational tasks assigned to them.

"We need to be vigilant and ever poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the IAF," he told the commanders at the commanders' conference of the Training Command.



The IAF chief, who was on a 2-day visit to the city since Wednesday, lauded the efforts of the Training Command in completing training commitments amid Covid constraints.

"Continue with your efforts to build a strong foundation, which is crucial in enhancing operation capability and transformation of the air force," he said.

The Air Chief also inspected a guard of honour and received salute of the air warriors at a parade at the Training Command headquarters here.

The IAF has inducted French-made Rafale fighters in its frontline operational fleet during the tenure of Bhadauria, who took over on September 30, 2019, and will superannuate on September 30, 2021.

—IANS