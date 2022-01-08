Haryana CM Demands Dismissal Of Punjab Govt

Chandigarh (The Hawk): After submitting a memorandum to the Governor for dismissal of Punjab Government , Haryana Chief Minister , Manohar Lal khattar said "Today we have also met the Governor to hand over a memorandum to dismiss the Punjab government and impose President’s rule in the state. This act of Congress has been strongly criticized by every political party.” Prime Minister Modi will again be visiting Punjab and I am sure that this time Congress would not repeat this mistake again, added Sh. Manohar Lal. "The conspiracy planned by Punjab Government would not be accepted at any cost and anyone believing in the democratic system will never forgive this unconstitutional behaviour of Congress", said CM Khattar while addressing a press conference here today. Education Minister, Kanwar Pal and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr. Amit Agrawal also remained present.

Holding Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi led government responsible for this major security lapse, the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister is not a common man. Among all the Prime Ministers, India has had, Narendra Modi is the most popular one as the kind of bold decisions such as abrogation of Article 370, Construction of Ram Mandir, CAA, etc taken by him were never even thought by anyone else."

Meanwhile, earlier the Chief Minister also visited Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and offered prayers at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula for the long life of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and also performed the Maha Mrityunjya Yajna. He also prayed to Shri Mata Mansa Devi for protecting the people of Haryana from the next wave of Covid-19.

In response to a question from journalists after offering prayers in the Mahamrityunjay Yagya organised at Yagyashala of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, the Chief Minister said that the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister in Punjab is a matter of serious concern. We pray for the long life and fine health of the Prime Minister, he said. He added that Mahamayi's blessings will be with all of us and soon Haryana will be free from Covid pandemic. Responding to another question, he said that in our democratic system, the highest post is held by the Prime Minister and it is the responsibility of the State Government to ensure his safety on the movement routes. The Administration of Punjab completely failed to protect the Prime Minister, so we demand imposition of President's rule in Punjab. This is an unprecedented incident where the Prime Minister's convoy has been halted like this in any state.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta initiated the Mahamrityunjya Yajna and the Chief Minister also offered ahuti in the yajna. On this occasion, MP, Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria and other dignitaries were also present.

Responding to the questions of media persons during a press conference at Haryana Niwas on Friday, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that there has been a major security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Punjab. However, It is the job of the State Government to maintain law and order in the State. Whenever there is an issue regarding security, the information in this regard is usually with the police and administration there. Such a grave lapse in the Prime Minister’s security is complete negligence. The Prime Minister is not the common man but the representative of 130 crore people of the country.

Raising questions on the arrangement of Punjab Police, the Chief Minister said that whenever the Prime Minister is going for any programme the arrangements for alternate routes are made by the local police and administration in advance. He said that the Prime Minister's helicopter was not utilised due to poor weather conditions, but the police gave him clearance to go via the road. Meanwhile, the sudden blocking of the road by the farmers cannot happen without it being in the knowledge of the police.

The Chief Minister said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee in this regard and the Supreme Court has taken up the matter. Thus, soon everything will be crystal clear. The Chief Minister also raised questions on the Chief Minister of Punjab. He said that he himself and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were linked through video conferencing to the programme in which the Prime Minister was to go. During the programme, Channi was seen coming and going time and again in the video. There was a tense atmosphere and Channi looked restless.

Referring the mine slide in Bhiwani’s Dadam , the Chief Minister said that an FIR has been registered in the mining accident . Along with this, Central Mines has also formed a committee for investigation. Whoever is guilty in this case will not be spared after investigation. Strictest action will be taken, he added. The Chief Minister said that Adibadri is the source of many small rivers. A dam will be made by collecting the water of these rivers. An MoU will be signed with the Himachal Pradesh government for this dam. About Rs 850 crore will be spent on this project, in which the central government will also help. This will lead to the flow of water in the Saraswati river and will also provide water for irrigation to the surrounding areas.

Divulging the steps taken for enhancing the education quality in the state, the Chief Minister said that so far 138 Sanskriti Model Schools have been opened in Haryana. Their number will be enhanced to 500. In this, along with low fees, there will be a separate cadre for teachers. Science subjects will be taught. This school will be affiliated to CBSE. Through the examination, children from families with income group below Rs. 2 lakh will be enrolled.

