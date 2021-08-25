Govt to launch e-Shram portal—National Database on Unorganized Workers

Logo for e-Shram portal unveiled.



E-Shram portal will help towards the much needed targeted identification of the unorganized workers, our nation builders, the ‘Shram Yogis’: Shri Bhupender Yadav



Central Trade Union Leaders welcome and extend their unflinching support for the successful implementation of the portal.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Unveiling the logo for the E-Shram portal , Minister for Labour and Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav today said that that targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our ‘Shram Yogis’, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our Nation.