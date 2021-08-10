Govt announces nominations open for Padma Awards

New Delhi (The Hawk):

Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022 are on. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15th September, 2021. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal https://padmaawards.gov.in

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are therefore requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC/STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations/recommendations.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on website of Ministry of Home Affairs ( www.mha.gov.in ). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx

For any enquiry/assistance, kindly contact 011-23092421, +91 9971376539, +91 9968276366, +91 9711662129, +91 7827785786