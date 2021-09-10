Frequency of Champaran Satyagraha Express increased to bi-weekly

Train is flagged of by Smt. Darshana Jardosh through video conferencing

New Delhi (The Hawk): Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, flagged off Champaran Satyagraha Express through video conferencing today on 10.09.21 at 15.00 hrs today from New Delhi through video conferencing. The train will run with increased frequency from weekly to bi-weekly. On this occasion, a program was also organized at Bapudham Motihari station where Hon'ble MP and Chairman of Railway Standing Committee, Shri Radha Mohan Singh also flagged off this train. Other dignitaries were also present at Bapudham Motihari station.

Today, Train No. 05595 Bapudham Motihari-Anand Vihar Terminus Champaran Satyagraha Express is running as inaugural special and departed at 15.00 hrs via Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Harinagar, Bagaha, Paniyahwa, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur. It will reach Anand Vihar Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 11.09.21.

Now Train No. 14010 Anand Vihar Terminus – Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagraha Express will leave Anand Vihar at 23.45 hrs on every Saturday and Monday of the week and reach Bapudham Motihari at 18.45 hrs the next day. In return direction, Train No. 14009 Bapudham Motihari – Anand Vihar Terminus Champaran Satyagraha Express will leave Bapudham Motihari at 21.10 hrs on every Sunday and Tuesday of the week and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 18.15 hrs the next day.

The people of the area would be benefited by the increase in the frequency of Champaran Satyagraha as rail connectivity with Delhi gets improved.