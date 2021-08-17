Doval, US NSA held talks last evening to coordinate Indian officials' evacuation

New Delhi: Amid the efforts to coordinate the evacuation of Indian citizens from Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in detail last evening.

The US security forces are controlling the Kabul airport and after the conversation between the two NSAs, the Indian contingent was taken inside the American security zone at the airport from where they took off this morning, top sources told ANI.

The Indian C-17 aircraft was also given clearance to land at the Kabul airstrip after coordinating the evacuation efforts with the American officials on ground.

Sources said that due to the situation on ground in Kabul, the Indian officials' exit had become a bit difficult but was arranged for ultimately.

Two C-17s have taken off from Kabul since yesterday. One reached India yesterday with around 46 personnel and the other with over 120 took off today morning.

India has been working with the US for a long time in Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)