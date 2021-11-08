Department Of Justice Launches ‘Tele-Law On Wheels’ Campaign

New Delhi (The Hawk): Joining the country-wide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Justice kicked-off the week- long “Tele-Law on Wheels” campaign from 8th to 14th November, 2021. As part of this campaign, a series of activities are being undertaken to empower people through pre-litigation advice for rightfully claiming their entitlements and for timely redressal of their difficulties.

Dedicating this one week for ensuring Justice for All by digital legal empowerment of the needy and disadvantaged would be another one in the series of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events which was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji to realize the dreams of progressive and New India and to celebrate the glorious history of our people, culture and achievements. A special Login week is being organized throughout the country for encouraging those in need to seek legal advice and consultation through tele-and video conferencing facilities by urging them to visit their nearest Common Service Centers(CSCs) offering Tele-Law services. These CSCs have been branded as Kanooni Salah Sahahyak Kendra for this purpose. The Tele-Law on Wheels Campaign is being conducted with aid of CSC e Governance which has a network of 4lakth + digitally enabled CSCs across the country.

Special Mobile vans displaying the message of the Campaign has also been rolled out with the first one being flagged off by Secretary, Department of Justice from the premises of Department of Justice. These vans would travel a distance of 30-40 kilometres daily, distribute Information Leaflets on Tele-Law, broadcast films and Radio jingle about the Tele-Law Services etc. Simultaneously SMS in Hindi and English would be pushed sensitizing villagers to register their cases or matters under Tele-Law for legal advice, consultation and information.

The key highlight of the week-long Campaign would be the launch of the Citizens’ Tele-Law Mobile App by Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Law and Justice on 13th November, 2021. This App would connect the beneficiaries directly with Panel Lawyers offering legal advice and consultation. Post this launch this Mobile App (in Android version) would be available on Google Playstore for download. The event would also witness the felicitation of 126 Frontline Functionaries including Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level Entrepreneurs, Panel Lawyers and State Coordinators chosen from six different zones viz (North, South, East, West, North- east and Central zones) whose relentless endeavors have successfully given last mile connectivity to the legal aid outreach.