Cow Dung, Urine Can Strengthen Economy, Says MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country.



"Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place. I am confident that we will be successful in this one day," Chouhan said on Saturday during 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organised in Bhopal by the Indian Veterinary Association.

"Many things are being made now with the cow dung and urine. In some cremation grounds in Madhya Pradesh, people are using cow dung instead of wood," he added.



Noting that at times cows, buffaloes and bulls suffer from various diseases, the chief minister said, "We have thought that like '108' (an ambulance service for citizens), '109' ambulance services should be started for animals."



The animals will not need to be transported, which is a difficult task, to the hospital and a veterinary doctor will reach the spot for their treatment, he said.

Chouhan also said the state government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters, but they require the participation of society for better functioning.

—ANI