CLC reviews implementation of Labour Laws & new Labour Codes at Zojila Pass & Kargil

New Delhi: Chief Labour Commissioner and DG Labour Bureau Shri DPS Negi reviewed the status of sensitization and implementation of labour laws and labour codes at Zojila Pass and Kargil today. In separate meetings with project officials from BRO and NHIDCL, Shri Negi enquired about the prevailing labour issues at their project sites. He also studies different activities undertaken there.

Shri Negi met the workers at the Zojila Tunnel site, and listened to their grievances. He took note of their problems, working in the far-flung area of the country, Shri Negi explained to them the benefits of GoI schemes, both for the workers in the organised as well as unorganised sector. Shri Negi explained to the officials and contractors about the importance of implementation of labour laws and new labour codes. He elucidated how compliance with new labour codes is a win-win situation for both the employees and the employers.

Shri Negi requested the workers to apply and get their labour cards made, as also to register themselves in the NDUW portal, which the Labour Ministry, Government of India is launching very soon. He made them aware about their rights, and assured them that the Government is always sensitive towards their welfare, safety and security. Shri Negi complimented the workers for serving the country in such harsh conditions, doing yeomen service for the Nation building.He said, the Government is committed for their welfare measures and is also doing whatever is possible he also assured them that all officers and staff will leave no stone unturned for getting them their due rights and highly appreciated and told that their contribution to nation building will always be remembered.

