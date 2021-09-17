Career Opportunities In Construction Management

Vijay garg

There are many career paths and interrelated areas in the field of construction, which can progress from construction labor to construction management, with numerous other areas of interest in between.

So, just what does management in construction entail, and what kinds of career paths are available to those interested in the field? Construction management actually involves the overseeing, planning, designing and budgeting of small and large-scale construction projects, and there are different paths that a career in this type of management can take.

Careers directly related to management in construction are diversified and multi-faceted, yet they include a number of interrelated aspects that are consistent with construction standards and principles across the board. With what is available in the field, there are numerous choices for those who love building, creating and maintaining structures. Five different yet related positions that are centered on construction and management include the following:

Five Career Paths for Construction Management

1. Facilities Manager

A facilities manager has a number of responsibilities in the management of services that support the foundation of an organization. Facilities managers ensure that an organization has the most suitable working environment for employees and their varying work activities, plus they are involved in crucial planning and daily operations in relation to a building and its premises. The career is diversified and can include job duties such as building/grounds maintenance, security, communications and utilities, cleaning and other building responsibilities.

2. Site Engineer

Site engineers play a supervisory role in both a technical and organizational aspect with construction projects. They determine locations for above and below ground infrastructural installations that are related to construction operations. They apply their designs and plans in dealing with site construction and are involved in both large and smaller projects that are related to city, highway, rail and other infrastructure projects.

3. Building Surveyor

Building surveyors are intrigued by the design and construction of buildings and like to problem solve issues with buildings. They provide advice and recommendations concerning property and construction and submit detailed reports called building surveys. They record and submit information concerning building defects, building dilapidation, needed repairs, preventative maintenance issues, sustainability of structures, restoration suggestions, building regulation law and other construction-related issues. They also work on designs for new buildings, large and small.

4. Building Services Engineer

Building services engineers maintain the services that allow a building to function as it should. They maintain existing building operations as well as design and install improvements to the system. They provide services in relation to acoustics, security, lighting, power, heating and cooling, safety and other mechanical aspects. The services performed are multi-functional and integrate new technologies with sustainability and renewable energy in mind.

5. Sustainability Consultant

Sustainability consultants are involved in the promotion of sustainable solutions in relation to the infrastructure of building environments and engineering divisions. Their work can range from regenerating urban areas, rebuilding infrastructure, planning oil/gas marine and coastal projects as well as developing new residential areas and renovating and sustaining older structures. A sustainable consultant can also be involved with the restoration and reuse of land and property along with evaluating the impact of certain businesses on the environment.

Choosing the right career path can be a challenge but with the amount of career information available today, there is no reason why someone interested in management related to construction and any other area of interest can’t claim their niche in the job world. Fulfillment, satisfaction and success can be found through the right career choice and if it involves construction, there is no end to the possibilities in the field.—The Hawk Features