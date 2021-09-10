BJP-RSS trying to break composite culture of J&K: Rahul Gandhi

Jammu: Asserting that he is feeling pained, former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that BJP-RSS is trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir.



"I am disappointed and pained that BJP and RSS people are trying to divide people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of religion and region and also trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr Gandhi said addressing party’s workers meeting here.



Mr Gandhi arrived on a two day visit here on Thursday and visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine.



The Congress MP said that BJP is creating fear among people and spreading hatred but Congress is a name of love and affection. "BJP-RSS is weakening the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir by disturbing peace and brotherhood. The economy, tourism, and trade has been badly affected in J&K,” he said.



Notably, this is Mr Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the last one month and he informed that he will also go to Ladakh in coming days.



"I am happy that I have come to J&K but at the same time, I am sad too. During my visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine on Thursday, I saw the symbols of Durga ji, Laxmi Ji and Saraswati Ji,” he said adding "Durga Ji protects us from all evils, Laxmi Ji is a power that fulfills your dreams and Saraswati Ji gives us knowledge.



He narrated a related fall of GDP with demonetisation asserting that the power of Laxmi Ji has been affected. "Those who call themselves Hindus are weakening people and destroying the powers of these symbols," Mr Gandhi said.



"Hand symbolizes Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Islam, which means do not fear and so is the Congress, we are fearless but BJP is scared," he averred and appreciated the workers for being power of the party.



Mr Gandhi also slammed the BJP for snatching statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the people of J&K are suffering badly and must ask the BJP for a shattered economy.



On Kashmiri Pandits, Mr Gandhis said, “I met my Kashmiri Pandit brothers delegation today. I am also part of them and I assure my brothers that I will help them.”



—UNI