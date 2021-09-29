Bagga slams Congress for inducting Kanhaiya Kumar

Ashok Chatterjee

New Delhi (The Hawk): The BJP national youth wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Tuesday slammed the Congress for inducting CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the party, who had earlier slammed India and the Congress.

“It was Kanhiya Kumar, who had earlier spoken of breaking India. Dialogues like Bharat tere tukde honge and Afzal tere armano ko manzil taak pochayenge were heard from Kanhaiya. The former JNU student had also claimed that Indian Army rapes women and today Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are standing with garland to welcome him in the party,” slammed Bagga.

Taking further potshots at the Congress, Bagga said that the way Congress is cozying up to Kanhaiya Kumar will lead to further breaking of the Congress party.

“By setting up posters all around the city, the Congress is trying to project that Kanhaiya Kumar is a world famous leader. On the contrary, charges of betrayal against the country are pending against Kanhaiya. India will never break but Congress will be fragmented soon,” claimed the BJP national youth wing secretary.