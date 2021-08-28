Anurag & Kishan Reddy Launch E-Photo Exhibition ‘Making Of The Constitution’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy today inaugurated e-Photo exhibition “Making of the Constitution” and Virtual Film Poster Exhibition “Chitranjali@75” along with Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Smt MeenakshiLekhi.

The event was organized as part of ‘Iconic Week’ being celebrated by Ministry of I&B along with various media units to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the objective to showcase the journey of New India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters including the ‘Unsung Heroes’ of the freedom struggle through massive outreach activities.

Speaking at the event, Shri Anurag Thakur said that the purpose of the e-photo exhibition is to inform people on the making of the Constitution. The exhibition, a step in the direction of Jan-bhagidari, will not only encourage youth of our country to learn about the constitution but also educate them on their rights as well as enlighten them on the spirit of their duties towards the nation.

Shri Thakur announced that very soon the Government will run a ‘Know Your Constitution’ programme in every district to encourage our youth to partner in the efforts to propagate the founding principles of our Constitution.

The Minister further said “We have released this compilation in digital format keeping in line with our transformative digital revolution. The book will be released in eleven Indian languages along with Hindi and English. This unique collection will celebrate the various milestones of our journey to independence”. The virtual exhibition has collection of videos and speeches along with an interactive quiz with a provision for e-certificate.

Speaking on the virtual poster exhibition the Minister said “Chitranjali@75 represents 75 years of Indian cinema and I am sure it’s going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, our social reformers and valour of our soldiers. We have tried to include 75 such iconic films in our poster exhibition”. The Minister said that in the future, Ministry will make efforts to take not just the posters, but these films also, to people of the country. He added that this poster exhibition encapsulates the journey of Indian cinema over many decades, including the pre-independence era. Posters of iconic films from all corners of India comprise this exhibition.

The Minister informed the audience that the virtual film poster is downloadable and requested all to share this will others widely.

Shri G.Kishan Reddy stated how our Prime Minister is looking at AzadiKaAmritMahostav as a youth-led movement and film is an extremely powerful medium that can be easily leveraged to involve the youth. The Minister reiterated “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s leadership India’s soft power has been enhanced through cultural exchanges, Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian Art. This is an opportunity to look at our films as a part of our cultural heritage. I believe that Indian films have a unique opportunity to further India’s soft power”. Through these events the Prime Minister wishes to inspire the youth to imagine a strong, powerful and confident India in 2047, when we celebrate India@100, the Minister said. The CultureMinister commended the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting for taking a leadership in running the iconic week between 23rd August and 29th August and organizing the e-photo exhibition on Making of the constitution. Shri Reddy said thatChitranjali@75 will remind people of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. He expressed confidence that the photo and poster exhibition will inspire and energize the youth of the country.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that the event was an effort in the direction of taking our historical and cultural heritage to the youth of the country.

Shri Thakur along with Shri Reddy, Dr. L. Murugan, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Smt. MeenakshiLekhi also unveiled a collage of images from the exhibitions on the occasion.

About Chitranjali@75:

A panorama of visual documentation, this virtual exhibition traces the nation’s journey by showcasing the Indian cinema glorifying the bravery and sacrifice of the freedom fighters and soldiers, films that reflected the undercurrents of the society and led to various reforms, and films which immortalised the heroes in uniforms - the armed forces.

‘Chitranjali @ 75’, presents different moods of patriotism through 75 film posters and photographs from different language cinemas. The exhibition is divided into three segments: ‘Cinema of Social Reform’, ‘Freedom Struggle through the lens of Cinema’ and ‘Saluting the Brave Soldiers’.

Beginning with the silent film BhaktVidur (1921) up to the recent Telugu film inspired by the life of freedom fighter UyyalawadaNarasimha Reddy, SyeRaaNarasimha Reddy (2019), these 75 images include biopics on prominent freedom fighters as well as the films in various languages depicting the spirit of India’s freedom struggle, triumph over social evils and valour of heroes who are safeguarding our borders. The exhibition has been made user friendly with features of sharing and downloading options. The exhibition is available at https://www.nfai.gov.in/virtual-poster-exhibition.php