Amarinder relents over Sidhu question after meeting Rawat

New Delhi: Any decision taken by the Congress president will be acceptable to all, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday after meeting All India Congress Committee general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.

Rawat flew down to Chandigarh as tensions escalate in the Congress' Punjab unit over differences between Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The chief minister was later quoted by his media adviser as saying that he had a fruitful meeting with Rawat.

''Had a fruitful meeting with @harishrawatcmuk. Reiterated that any decision of @INCIndia president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he'll take up with @INCIndia president,' @capt_amarinder,' the official tweeted.

There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed state Congress chief.

Rawat reached Chandigarh in a chopper around 12 noon and went straight to the chief minister's farm house in Mohali.

The visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder Singh, who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

He is learnt to have said that giving the post of state party chief to Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, would upset the party's senior leaders representing the Hindu community and harm the party's prospects in the 2022 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Sidhu met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and several MLAs on Saturday.

After the meeting with Jakhar, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Sidhu said he is his elder brother and a guiding force.

Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man.

Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away around 10.45 am, an aide said.

After meeting Jakhar, Sidhu met other party leaders, including some ministers, in Chandigarh.

He reached out to Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Lal Singh, who are considered close to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu also met Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLAs Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Singh Zira and Davinder Singh Ghubaya.

Talking to reporters, Randhawa said 'all is well' in the party.

The meetings come in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Also present at the meeting were Rawat and Rahul Gandhi.

