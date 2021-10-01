Amarinder Meets NSA Doval Day After Talks With Shah

Chandigarh: Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a meeting which comes a day after he met Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister.

Singh met Doval at his residence New Delhi.

The meeting between the two lasted for around 30 minutes. After the meeting, the National Security Advisor left for the residence of Shah.

Singh's meeting with Shah on Wednesday had added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

The politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sources close to Singh had said the former chief minister is learnt to have also discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah. With the farmers' protests also seen to be affecting the BJP's prospects in western UP, the Modi government may intensify efforts to end the stir. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the assembly polls early next year.

—PTI

