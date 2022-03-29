Sako TRG-42 Rifles: Indian Army Snipers' New Weapon

New Delhi: The Indian Army has inducted the Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles from Finland for soldiers deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. "The latest sniper rifles have been inducted into the army. They are using it now," a senior official told PTI.

The Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles have a better range, firepower, and telescopic sights than those possessed by the adversary, the official said. The move is to make the snipers more lethal amid a change in operational dynamics along the LoC, the official said.

Sniping has been a bigger challenge for the troops patrolling forward areas along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, said the official.

The move is to make the snipers more lethal amid a change in operational dynamics along the LoC, the official said.

Sniping has been a bigger challenge for the troops patrolling forward areas along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, said the official.

—PTI