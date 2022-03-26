Police Recover 200 Bombs In Birbhum After Mamata Push To The Force

Asok Chatterji

Kolkata (The Hawk): After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Baner-jee’s strong words to the state police force on Thursday, district cops recovered around 200 bombs in Birbhum on Friday.

The incident took place near Chhota Dangal village in Margram Police Station area in Birbhum district. There were six barrels of bombs near a canal in the village. After receiving information, the police went to the spot and recovered the bombs. Police have cordoned off the area, where the bombs were found. The bomb squad had also been called to diffuse the live country-made bombs.

The Chief Minister directed the director general of state police Amit Malviya to visit Bogtui village and recover all illegal bombs and weapons in the state. “Search all over Bengal,” She had said, adding, “Those who work actively in the police force will be given due respect and those who do not work properly, do not need to be in the force. Following her harsh words, the police have become active.

A special police operation will be launched across the state in the next few days, said sources. That is why state police DG Malviya has directed all top police officials to cancel their leave. The leave of superintendents and police commissioners of all the districts has also been cancelled for the next 10 days. Wherever there are bombs or illegal weapons in the state, they will be searched.

On the day of her visit to the village, chief minister had announced to give a job to one of the members of the affected families. Mamata also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The chief minister also spoke to the family members of the victims. The convicts will not be spared, she had said. She also directed the policemen to be more active not only in Bogtui but all over Bengal and recover bombs and weapons, stored illegally.