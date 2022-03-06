PM To Visit Pune March 6 And Inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Pune on 6th March 2022 and inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Shri Chhat-rapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide world class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. Foundation Stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on 24th Dec 2016. Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station. At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in 9 Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum. After this, at around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will kickstart the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.