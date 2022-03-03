NDRF Joins Efforts Under Op Ganga To Provide Relief Material To Students Being Evacuated From Ukraine

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent relief material to Ukraine. The NDRF has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps etc. for the people of Ukraine. The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland this morning and another on an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that left for Romania this afternoon.