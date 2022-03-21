Kejriwal Takes Dig At BJP On 4 States' Govt Formation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party despite winning four states in the recently concluded assembly elections is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.

"The BJP which has won in four states, but is not able to form governments till now due to infighting within the party," said Kejriwal while addressing Punjab AAP MLAs through video conference on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that the AAP MLAs immediately took oath in Punjab assembly and the government was also formed without wasting time.

"The government has begun working in Punjab," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also wondered what would the BJP governments in the four states do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP continues to be busy dealing with infighting in the party ranks in the four states.

The AAP chief during the meet asked party MLAs in Punjab to work with honesty for the welfare of people and function as a team. Kejriwal also advised them not to be rude or use objectionable language against anyone. The AAP convener also lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhag-want Mann for his decisions related to the announcement of 25,000 government jobs and withdrawal of security of former ministers and ex-MLAs. "In the last three days, Mann sahib, 'tussi kamaal kar ditta, we are really proud of you," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing his party's newly-elected legislators of Punjab through video conferencing. It was his first interaction with them after the formation of the AAP government in the state. He urged all AAP MLAs in Punjab to work with dedication and honesty, saying people have reposed their faith and now it is our responsibility to deliver goods.

He asserted that Mann is a leader of the team.

Kejriwal also asked party leaders and volunteers to always be polite and not to be rude with people or use any objectionable language against anybody.

On Mann's announcement of launching an anti-corruption helpline number, Kejriwal said, "I will call it the anti-corruption action line. We are getting so many messages on social media about the impact it has already started to make." The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt).

—PTI