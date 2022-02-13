Journalist Rebuts ED, Says Did Not Use Public Funds For Self

New Delhi: Journalist Rana Ayyub rejected allegations on Friday that she "misused" donor funds raised in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying money-laundering charges levelled against her are "preposterous and wholly mala fide".

Issuing a statement on social media platforms, Ayyub said she has "demonstrably shown" to the Enforcement Directorate and income-tax department authorities that "no part of the relief campaign money has been used for any other purpose" or for her personal expenses.

The ED, earlier this month, attached over Rs 1.77 crore worth bank deposits of Ayyub in connection with a money-laundering investigation against the scribe. The agency had said its probe "makes it abundantly clear that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner, and the funds were not utilised completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised". "It is abundantly clear that no part of the relief campaign fund remains unaccounted for, and there is absolutely no scope for any remote allegation of misuse of the funds for personal expenses. Such allegations are preposterous, wholly mala fide and belied by record, and is a deliberate misreading of my bank statements. "All personal expenses borne by me are out of my personal income and savings," Ayyub said.

—PTI