India, China Militaries To Hold 15th Round Of Border Talks On March 11

New Delhi: India and China are set for the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks later this week to resolve the border dispute, sources in the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Source said: “India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on March 11, 2022. Fourteen rounds of talks till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

“Both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature,” the source said. The 14th round of corps commanders’ talks between both the countries took place in January this year.

While engaging in sustained dialogue with the People’s Liberation Army to resolve the border issue, the Indian Army continues to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness. The talks will happen to resolve the dispute at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Spring). In January, China implemented new border law and had also renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh on its map.

Also China had made illegal construction of a bridge on part of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh earlier this year. India has been monitoring this activity closely.

The Chinese have been carrying out construction of a bridge connecting the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake. The bridge connects the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and will allow the Chinese People’s Liberation Army quick access to both sides.

India and China have been engaged in a border dispute for around two years.

