Evacuation From Ukraine: Jaishankar Personally Monitoring Situation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that he is personally monitoring the situation of evacuation of stranded Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine. "Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring," Jaishankar tweeted.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious danger to the Indian citizens residing there.

Jaishankar further informed that the first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory for Indian citizens in Ukraine, cautioning them not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government. The Indian Embassy further said that the situation at various checkpoints is sensitive and the Indian Embassy in Kiev is working continuously with the embassies in other countries for evacuation of Indian citizens.

The Union Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, has also advised the Indian students in the war-torn country to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy there. Meanwhile, 470 Indian students stranded in Ukraine are expected to arrive here in the national capital later on Saturday.