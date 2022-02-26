Charges Against Malik Appear To Be Well-Founded: Court

New Delhi: A special court on Friday observed that there are reasonable grounds to believe that allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are "well-founded". The court’s first observation came while remanding him in the custody of the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The court on Wednesday had remanded the senior NCP leader, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 3.

Special judge RN Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), noted that the allegations against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik are "well-founded". He also said that sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence and Malik's custodial interrogation was necessary. The court remanded Malik till March 3 and its detailed order was made available on Friday.

The PMLA Court, in its order, noted that the accused has not cooperated with the investigation on the crucial aspect. "Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA," the judge observed. The court also said that the probe was at a developing stage and Malik's custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth more in the case. "The proceeds of crime have traversed since last 20 years and more. Therefore, sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence," the judge said. Earlier on Wednesday, a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, and his aides.

He was arrested at 2.45 p.m. after the agency alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. After his arrest by the ED on January 18, Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping the high valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

