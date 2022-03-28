Chandigarh Is The Most Developed City Of The Country In The History Of Modern World: Shah

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah said that Chandigarh is the most developed city of the country in the history of modern world. Chandigarh is one of the few cities in India that has been organized and built. Mr. Shah said that when we were young, the children of Gujarat were told that Chandigarh is a planned and a city worth seeing, and after seeing Chandigarh, it is truly felt that its design has been made with very fine thought. He said that when a city is formed and developed, its needs also change with time and those who do not change with time, cannot keep themselves relevant. Amit Shah said that today, I want to heartily congratulate the Chandigarh administration that it has made an effort to change with time, and, this is not limited only to the civic amenities, but security, environment protection and new mixed culture of Chandigarh has been preserved in this.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister on Sunday was inaugurating the new office of Housing Board and Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Chandigarh. Mr. Shah also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Urban Park, Sector 17. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, Mayor of Chandigarh, Smt. Sarabjit Kaur and the Union Home Secretary were amongst several other dignitaries present in the program. He said that Gujarat is one of the states in the country which has the largest urban population. While being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi did the work of realizing many of the ideas of urban development on the ground. Mr. Modi, while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, also worked to bring a state-of-the-art Town Planning Act on the ground. After becoming the Prime Minister, he put forth the concept of Smart City in the whole country.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that in 7 years a lot of work has been done in many fields in the country. In the past, the biggest work has been done is to manufacture the indigenous vaccine of Corona and to make available 185 crore doses of it to the country. He said that the whole world is astonished that in a country with a population of 130 crore, everyone gets the vaccine easily without any fuss and a certificate is also given on getting both the doses. Shah said that big developed countries are also trying to set up a system by demanding India's COWIN App, which India has already done. Many developed countries were worried and hurt by third wave, but no one even knew when the third wave came in India and when it went away because full vaccination has been done in the country. He said that this is an example of how a leadership can take the help of technology to serve the poorest of the poor. He said that the Prime Minister held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of the states for about 22 to 23 times on the implementation of COVID management and vaccination, going beyond party politics. Amit Shah said that due to the lockdown in the COVID period, employment of many daily wagers was lost and the whole world was watching how India would manage these 80 crore poor people. Here also by using technology, the government provided 5 kg of food grains free of cost to every poor person in the country for 2 years and there was no lapse in it because food grains are received through thumb impression only. The Prime Minister worked to send 5 kg of food grains every month free of cost to 80 crore poor people on behalf of the Government of India for 2 years and worried that the stove and kitchen of the poor would continue to function. He said that these two examples have proved that if the visionary Prime Minister of the country takes the help of technology and decides to do something, then whether it is in the field of health or to deliver food grains to the homes of the poor, without doing injustice to anyone with the help of technology, and giving everyone their right and with zero corruption, goals can be achieved. Union Home Minister said that in the cabinet meeting this week, Prime Minister has decided to extend the scheme of providing free food grains till 30 September 2022. He said that till now the work of distributing one thousand lakh metric tonnes of food grains worth about Rs 3,40,000 crore has been completed. You can imagine that one thousand lakh metric tons of food grains in the form of 5 kgs reached every citizen's house and there was no mismanagement. Amit Shah said that today change is taking place in every field in the country, whether it is in the field of agriculture, industrial development, to make India a hub of manufacturing in the world, to bring a new education policy, urban development, rural development or welfare programs for the poor.

