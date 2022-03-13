CWC To Meet March 13 To Discuss Poll Debacle

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday evening for a post mortem of the party’s Assembly election debacle in which all eyes will be on the "G-23" or change-seekers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.

Party’s only two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) have also been invited to the meeting. Both the states will go to polls next year. Chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the meeting scheduled at 4 PM will be attended by 20 CWC members, 24 Permanent Invitees and nine Special Invitees.

Prior to the CWC, Sonia will also chair a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to decide on the strategy and issues to be taken up in the second leg of the Budget Session starting Monday.

Congress has been reduced to power in just two states, the worst record in its history, after 1998 when it had just three states under its control when Sonia Gandhi assumed the mantle. The party has not won a single Assembly election after its victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 2018 and lost Kerala and Assam.

Though they will be outnumbered, the meeting is likely to see sparks flying with G-23 leaders, who had in August 2020 written to Sonia seeking clarity on the leadership issue, pushing for accountability and clarity on the leadership. It will also be keenly watched who all will speak openly in the meeting. Sources said it is expected that the G-23 members will highlight the leadership vacuum and troubles in state units. They are also likely to question the strategies adopted in Punjab and Uttarakhand. It is to be seen whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would come under attack, especially for the Punjab fiasco.

On Friday, a group of G-23 leaders met at Azad’s residence and decided to raise the issue of reforms in the party while not fighting it out in the media.

Questions are also likely to be asked about the reports prepared on the poll debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections and the action taken thereafter. The previous CWC meeting on October 16 had seen Sonia blunting the G-23 leaders' campaign for immediate change in party leadership and sent a clear message to the rebels by asserting that she is a "full-time and hands on" party president and there is no need to speak to her through the media. It had then decided on an organisation election schedule, membership campaign and an agitation programme on price rise. A first-time Congress MP, who is not in the CWC, told DH, “the gap between the people and party is increasing. We are in a terminal decline. We are behaving as if we are doing people a favour. I am not saying I am right. There has to be a clash of ideas, discussions in the party. That is not happening.”

He advocated the need for “collective leadership” and said, “look at the BJP. Every ten years, they have a new leader emerging. We don’t have new leaders.”