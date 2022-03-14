CWC Meet On Poll Debacle Concludes
New Delhi: The first meeting of the Congress Working Committee held after the assembly elections in five states concluded in New Delhi on Sunday.
Party president Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting. Party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting. Former PM Manmohan Singh and three other Congress leaders didn't attend the meeting. Congress leader AK Antony skipped the meeting as he has been tested Covid positive.
