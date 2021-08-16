75 'Hunar Haat' to be organized under 'Amrit Mahotsav' of 75 years of India’s I': Naqvi

75 'Amrit Mahotsav Parks' to be constructed on Waqf land across the country.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that a target has been set to provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen through 75 "Hunar Haat", to be organised across the country as a part of "Amrit Mahotsav" of 75 years of India’s Independence.

Shri Naqvi said that 75 "Amrit Mahotsav Parks" will also be constructed on the vacant Waqf lands across the country under “Waqf Taraqqiati Scheme” and “Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram” (PMJVK) of the Union Minority Affairs Ministry.

He said that 75 "Hunar Haat" will be organized with the resolve of “Vocal for Local” in all parts of the country, where artisans, craftsmen from every region of the country will exhibit and sell their handmade indigenous products. There will also be a section "Bawarchikhana" of traditional culinary experts in the “Hunar Haat” where the people will enjoy traditional cuisines and dishes from different regions of the country. Various cultural programmes will also be performed by renowned artists of the country every evening in the "Hunar Haat".

The Minister stated that under the "Amrit Mahotsav", "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans will also be organized across the country till 2023, where renowned as well as emerging poets will give effective and patriotic message of "Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat".

Shri Naqvi said that land is being given by various Waqf Boards of the country for construction of 75 "Amrit Mahotsav Parks" across the country. These “Amrit Mahotsav Parks” will also depict, in an artistic manner, the history of role played by that particular region in the freedom struggle. These parks will also have facilities for yoga, exercise, walk, play area for children, green area and also common service centre.