75 Aircraft To Flypast Rajpath On Republic Day

New Delhi: A total 17 Jaguars will roar above the Rajpath in the national capital this Republic Day in the grandest flypast comprising 75 aircrafts from Air Force, Army and Navy. This year MiG 29K and P 8i will make an entry while Tejas will be missed.

“The grandest flypast ever will take place over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade with 75 aircraft, including the planes from IAF, Army, and the Navy. This is in line with the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations,” Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said. The officer said that five Rafale will also fly over the Rajpath in the ‘Vinaash’ formation. The navy’s MiG 29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will fly in the ‘Varuna’ formation.

The Rafale will be seen in three formations. The Vinash formation will have five Rafale jets, Baaz formation will have one Rafale, flanked by two Jaguars, Su 30s and two Mig 29s.

A single Rafale will perform a Vertical Charlie in the ‘Vijay’ formation.

The flypast will bring back memories of 1971 war and at the same time showcase India’s modern day aviation capabilities across the three forces.

The flypast will be divided in two phases. The first before the parade and the second after the marching contingents have gone past Rajpath.

The first formation before the parade starts will be the ‘Dhwaj’ with 4 MI 17 V5 helicopters.

The first will have the national flag and others will display the flags of army, navy and air force. This will be followed by four Rudra combat helicopters.

In the second phase, there will be 13 formations with different aircraft used by the three forces. The final formation ‘Amrit’ will consist of 17 Jaguar fighter jets commemorating 75 years of Independence.

