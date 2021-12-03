India logs 9,216 new Covid cases, 391 deaths

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) India on Friday reported 9,216 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, below the 10,000-mark for the seventh day in the row.



A total of 391 deaths were reported across the nation taking the toll to 4,70,115, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday morning.



The recovery of 8,612 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,45,666. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, highest since March 2020.



India's active caseload presently stands at 99,976. Active cases constitute 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 11,57,156 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.46 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 19 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.80 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 60 days and less than 3 per cent for 95 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 73,67,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 125.75 crore as of Thursday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,30,65,773 sessions.



More than 22.05 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.



--IANS

avr/dpb