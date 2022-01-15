India logs 2,68,833 fresh Covid cases, 402 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence, India registered 2,68,833 new cases and 402 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday



While the new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 4,85,752, the active caseload has jumped to 14,17,820, accounting for 3.85 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Ministry said.



Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 6,041, a 5.01 per cent increase from Friday's figure.



So far total 28 states have detected the new highly-transmissible variant, said the Ministry.



The recovery of 1,22,684 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,49,47,390. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.83 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 16,13,740 tests were conducted across the country, which took the overall to 70.07 crore.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 12.84 per cent amid the sudden spike of new cases. The daily positivity rate has stands at 16.66 per cent.



With the administration of over 58 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 156.02 crore as of Saturday morning.



