India logs 2.35 lakh new Covid cases, 871 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,35,532 new Covid cases and 871 deaths, the union Health Ministry said on Saturday.



The additional fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,93,198.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 20,04,333 which account for 4.91 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 3,35,939 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,83,60,710. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 17,59,434 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 72.57 crore.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 16.89 per cent, while daily positivity rate has come down to 13.39 per cent.



With the administration of over 56 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 165.04 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 12 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states and UTs.



