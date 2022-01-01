India logs 22,775 fresh Covid infections, active caseload crosses 1 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India registered a substantial spike in daily Covid cases at 22,775 in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.



Also, 406 deaths were reported in the same time span pushing the toll to 4,81,486.



However, the active caseload jumped to 1,04,781 which constitute 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,431 across the nation. However, of the total cases, 488 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, 23 states have reported Omicron infections, the Ministry said.



The recovery of 8,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,75,312. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.32 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 11,10,855 tests were conducted across the country. India has, so far, conducted over 67.89 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 1.10 per cent amid sudden spike of the cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent.



With the administration of 58,11,587 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 145.16 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 19.52 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the health ministry said.



