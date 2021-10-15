India logs 16,862 new Covid cases, 379 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported total 16,862 fresh Covid-19 cases and 379 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.



The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,51,814, according to the data shared by the Ministry.



The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,33,82,100.



Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.



The active caseload is presently 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.60 per cent of the country's total positive cases, lowest since March 2020.



While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positive at 1.42 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 112 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 46 days and below 5 per cent for 129 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage now stands at 97,14,38,553 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Friday.



More than 100 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far via the Centre and through direct state procurement category.



More than 10.53 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available to be administered, the Health Ministry said.



