India logs 13,596 new Covid cases, lowest in 230 days

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,596 new Covid-19 cases, which was the lowest single-day spike in 230 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update on Monday.



In the same period, there were 166 new fatalities, which increased the overall death toll to 4,52,290.



The recovery of 19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,39,331.



Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, which currently at its highest peak since March 2020.



The active caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is lowest in 221 days.



The active cases presently constitute 0.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,89,493 tests being conducted.



India has so far conducted over 59.19 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.37 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days now.



The daily positivity rate at 1.37 per cent has also remained below 3 per cent for 49 days and less than 5 per cent for 132 consecutive days.



With the administration of 12,05,162 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 inoculation coverage has exceeded 97.79 crore. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.



--IANS

avr/ksk/








