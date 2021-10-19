India logs 13,058 new Covid cases, 164 deaths

New Delhi, Oct (IANS) India reported 13,058 new Covid cases on Tuesday, the lowest in 231 days, and 164 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.



With the new fatalities, the overall death toll has increased to 4,52,454.



The recovery of 19,470 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,58,801.



India's recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.



The active caseload presently is 1,83,118, lowest since March 2020, which constitute 0.54 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,81,314 tests were conducted. India has conducted over 59.31 crore cumulative tests so far.



While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.36 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 116 days.



The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.11 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent in the past 50 days and below 5 per cent in the last 133 days.



With the administration of 87,41,160 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 crore as per provisional reports.



This has been achieved through 97,44,653 sessions.



According to the Health Ministry, more than 10.42 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.



--IANS

