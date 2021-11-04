India logs 12,885 Covid cases, 461 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India registered 12,885 new Covid-19 cases and 461 deaths in the last 24 hrs, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.



The new fatalities increased the overall nationwide death toll to 4,59,652.



The recovery of 15,054 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,12,794 Consequently, India's recovery rate has increased to 98.23 per cent, highest since March 2020, said the Ministry.



The active caseload stands at 1,48,579, which is the lowest in the last 253 days.



Active cases presently constitute 0.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 10,67,914 tests were conducted across the country.



India has so far conducted over 61.23 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.17 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for 41 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.21 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 31 days and less than 3 per cent for 66 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 30,90,920 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 107.63 crore as of Thursday morning,



This has been achieved through 1,08,50,694 sessions.



--IANS

avr/ksk/








