India logs 11,903 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India registered 11,903 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.



In the same period, 311 new fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 4,59,191.



The recovery of 14,159 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,97,740. Consequently, the country's recovery rate has increased to 98.22 per cent.



The active caseload stands at 1,51,209, the lowest in last 252 days.



Active cases presently constitute 0.44 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020, the Ministry said.



Also in the same period, a total of 10,68,514 tests were conducted across the country.



India has so far conducted over 61.12 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 40 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.11 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 30 days and less than 3 per cent for 65 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has touched 107.29 crore as of Wednesday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,07,96,018 sessions.



--IANS

avr/shb