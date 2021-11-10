India logs 11,466 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India recorded 11,466 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.



A total of 460 fatalities were also reported taking the death toll to 4,61,849.



The recovery of 11,961 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,87,047. With this, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 1,39,683, the lowest in last 264 days. Currently, the active cases constitute 0.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Meanwhile, India has so far conducted over 61.85 crore cumulative Covid tests with a total of 12,78,728 tests being conducted during the said period.



The weekly positivity rate at 1.20 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.90 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 37 days and less than 3 per cent for 72 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 52,69,137 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 109.63 crore as of Wednesday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,11,61,268 in sessions.



